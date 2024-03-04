Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!



David and Kaz kick off the week, fresh off of a weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling. They jump into the following topics:

AEW Revolution recap (6:11)

Whether it’s time for Bryan Danielson to win gold in AEW (11:45)

Sting’s last match (16:29)

Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (25:46)

The Rock’s social media promo that shook the world (30:57)

Whether Cody handle the pressure if we wins the title (54:00)

SmackDown Recap (63:53)‌

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS