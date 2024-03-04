 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!

David and Kazx discuss the recent weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the week, fresh off of a weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling. They jump into the following topics:

  • AEW Revolution recap (6:11)
  • Whether it’s time for Bryan Danielson to win gold in AEW (11:45)
  • Sting’s last match (16:29)
  • Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (25:46)
  • The Rock’s social media promo that shook the world (30:57)
  • Whether Cody handle the pressure if we wins the title (54:00)
  • SmackDown Recap (63:53)‌

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

NLD and the Title Race

Who’s got the best run-in and who can go the distance? Plus, what’s happened to Manchester United?

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Play

What Are These Refs Thinking? Our Reaction to the Manchester Derby!

The lads also give their thoughts on Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute winner for Liverpool and the chaotic ending to Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia

By Ben Foster

Oh God. Is This the Boston Celtics’ Year?

The evidence is starting to overwhelm. It’s getting harder and harder to deny. The Celtics look like a title team—prepare yourself accordingly.

By Danny Chau

City Dominate the Manchester Derby

Musa and Ryan go long on Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the derby

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The ‘Dune: Part Two’ Exit Survey

Talking about things like worm travel, Princess Irulan’s headwear, and the future of the ‘Dune’ franchise

By The Ringer Staff

10 Observations From the 2024 NFL Combine

The league’s annual scouting combine featured some exciting performances … from the players who didn’t opt out. Here’s what we learned from a week in Indianapolis.

By Ben Solak