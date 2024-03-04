Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!

David and Kaz kick off the week, fresh off of a weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling. They jump into the following topics:
- AEW Revolution recap (6:11)
- Whether it’s time for Bryan Danielson to win gold in AEW (11:45)
- Sting’s last match (16:29)
- Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (25:46)
- The Rock’s social media promo that shook the world (30:57)
- Whether Cody handle the pressure if we wins the title (54:00)
- SmackDown Recap (63:53)
Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
