Make the Case: Impassioned Arguments for the 2023 Oscar Winners We Want

Listen up, Academy

Contributors: Daniel Joyaux, Paul Thompson, and Noah Gittell

Here at The Ringer, we have many opinions about the Oscars. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, we’ll share our opinions about who or what should win. And since we so rarely get what we want at the Oscars, let our “Make the Case” series stand as the official record on the matter.

Feb 27, 2023, 6:30am EST