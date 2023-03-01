Make the Case: Impassioned Arguments for the 2023 Oscar Winners We Want

Here at The Ringer, we have many opinions about the Oscars. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, we’ll share our opinions about who or what should win. And since we so rarely get what we want at the Oscars, let our “Make the Case” series stand as the official record on the matter.
Feb 27, 2023, 6:30am EST
March 1
‘Glass Onion’ Brought ‘Knives Out’ to the Next Level. Give It the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.
Rian Johnson faced the biggest writing challenges of any of the five nominees, but the director managed to perfectly thread the needle, ensuring that ‘Glass Onion’ felt totally unique but still delighted the fans of its predecessor
February 28
Forget the Men—the Engine of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Is Kerry Condon
Let’s make the case for an upset in Best Supporting Actress
February 27
‘The Fabelmans’ Is Steven Spielberg at His Bravest. Give Him the Best Director Oscar.
Winning a third Oscar would be an incredible achievement for one of the best directors in history—a capstone in an already legendary career