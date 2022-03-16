Make the Case: The Oscar Winners We Want to See in 2022

Dune should win Best Picture. Aunjanue Ellis should win Best Actress in a Supporting Role. In the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, Ringer staffers make their best arguments for the Oscars they most want to see. Keep up with the entire series below:
Mar 14, 2022, 6:20am EDT
March 16
Aunjanue Ellis’s ‘King Richard’ Performance Is Grand Slam—and Oscar—Worthy
As Venus and Serena Williams’s mother Oracene in the Oscar-nominated tennis biopic, Ellis shines with righteous restraint
March 15
‘Dune’ Is Worthy of Winning Best Picture
As the Oscars move to honor fan-voted awards, ‘Dune’ winning Best Picture is exactly what the Academy needs: a blockbuster celebrating the awe-inspiring power of the big screen that everyone can get behind
March 14
Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
The two-time Academy Award winner reinvented Shakespeare’s tragic antihero for Joel Coen’s vision of the story. Why isn’t his revelatory performance getting more love?