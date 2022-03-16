In the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, Ringer staffers make their best arguments for the Oscars they most want to see

Share All sharing options for: Make the Case: The Oscar Winners We Want to See in 2022

Dune should win Best Picture. Aunjanue Ellis should win Best Actress in a Supporting Role. In the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, Ringer staffers make their best arguments for the Oscars they most want to see. Keep up with the entire series below: