 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

Make the Case: The Oscar Winners We Want to See in 2022

In the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, Ringer staffers make their best arguments for the Oscars they most want to see

Contributors: Katie Baker, Miles Surrey, and Paul Thompson

Dune should win Best Picture. Aunjanue Ellis should win Best Actress in a Supporting Role. In the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, Ringer staffers make their best arguments for the Oscars they most want to see. Keep up with the entire series below:

3 Total Updates Since
Mar 14, 2022, 6:20am EDT