Everything You Need to Know About the Lamar Jackson Contract Saga

The 26-year-old quarterback wants out of Baltimore. Will the Ravens trade him, or can they find a way to mend their relationship and keep him under center long term?

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. So why is his future still up in the air? In a statement posted on Twitter on March 27, Jackson announced that he requested a trade on March 2, just five days before the Baltimore Ravens assigned him the nonexclusive franchise tag. Read The Ringer’s coverage of the Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 NFL MVP’s trade request here: