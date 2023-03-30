Everything You Need to Know About the Lamar Jackson Contract Saga

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. So why is his future still up in the air? In a statement posted on Twitter on March 27, Jackson announced that he requested a trade on March 2, just five days before the Baltimore Ravens assigned him the nonexclusive franchise tag. Read The Ringer’s coverage of the Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 NFL MVP’s trade request here:
Filed under:
- Stream
Mar 7, 2023, 7:52pm EST
-
March 30
NFL Teams Still Don’t Understand Lamar Jackson’s Value
The QB has demanded a trade, yet teams seem to be going out of their way to avoid negotiating with him. Why is that happening? And which teams should be trying to land him?
-
March 29
Bill Belichick on the Hot Seat? Plus, the Latest on the Ravens–Lamar Jackson Saga and the Commanders Bids.
Plus, Nora and Steven go into the most recent rule changes for the upcoming season
-
March 29
Nora Princiotti on Lamar to the Pats
Plus, breaking down the Celtics’ unconventional path to a title and previewing MLB Opening Day
-
March 29
The Lamar Sweepstakes With Mallory Rubin
Bill and Mallory break down Lamar Jackson’s relationship with the Ravens, and Kevin Wildes joins to discuss the Patriots and Warriors
-
March 28
50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
The guys discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the wideouts in this year’s draft class
-
March 28
Lamar Jackson Wants a Trade. Does He Have the Power to Get Out of Baltimore?
If you believe Lamar Jackson’s tweets, his time with the Ravens is over. If you listen to John Harbaugh, Jackson will be back in Baltimore. As their stalemate continues, which side actually has leverage?
-
March 27
Lamar Jackson Asks to Be Traded. Will He Ever Suit Up for the Ravens Again?
Sheil and Ben discuss which teams should pursue him and the potential fallout if a trade doesn’t occur
-
March 21
Five Important Takeaways From the First Wave of NFL Free Agency
From a value signing in Cincinnati, to what we can learn from the Broncos’ spending spree, to the one team that should make a play for Lamar Jackson, here’s what we learned from the first week of free agency
-
March 7
The Lamar Jackson FAQ: Making Sense of the Nonexclusive Franchise Tag
The Ravens didn’t place the standard exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. What is the nonexclusive tag, and what will happen next in the standoff between Baltimore and the former MVP?