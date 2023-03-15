Everything You Need to Know About the (Pending!) Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023, and is waiting for the Jets and Green Bay Packers to agree to a trade. The Jets could be making the quarterback leap they’ve been dreaming of for years, while the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Love, looks to make his real debut as Green Bay’s starting QB. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the blockbuster trade below:
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 15, 2023, 6:16pm EDT
Mar 15, 2023, 6:16pm EDT
-
March 15
In Moving on From Aaron Rodgers, the Packers Shift From Quarterback Stability to Uncertainty
The Packers have successfully executed a quarterback succession plan once before. Can they do it again with Jordan Love?
-
March 15
What Version of Aaron Rodgers Will the Jets Be Getting?
Rodgers’s stats plummeted in Green Bay last season. We dove into the data and his 2022 film to determine whether the Jets are getting a QB in decline.
-
March 15
Where Do Aaron Rodgers and the Jets Go From Here?
Nora and Steven break down what landing the all-time great would mean for the Jets next season