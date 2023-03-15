Everything You Need to Know About the (Pending!) Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023, and is waiting for the Jets and Green Bay Packers to agree to a trade. The Jets could be making the quarterback leap they’ve been dreaming of for years, while the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Love, looks to make his real debut as Green Bay’s starting QB. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the blockbuster trade below: