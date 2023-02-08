 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII

The Ringer breaks down the Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

Contributors: Ringer Staff

The Ringer dives into all the statistics, players, and possibilities before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII. Will the Eagles defense be able to contain Patrick Mahomes? Will Andy Reid pull out some of his trick plays? And how close will that final score be?

22 Total Updates Since
Jan 31, 2023, 1:46pm EST