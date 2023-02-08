Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII

The Ringer dives into all the statistics, players, and possibilities before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII. Will the Eagles defense be able to contain Patrick Mahomes? Will Andy Reid pull out some of his trick plays? And how close will that final score be?
Jan 31, 2023, 1:46pm EST
February 8
The Super Bowl of Sports Radio With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Felger
Bryan talks to Mad Dog about his career as a radio host and his favorite thing about radio before discussing Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with Mike
February 8
Notes on LeBron’s Big Night, Plus Peter Schrager on the Best Chiefs-Eagles Storylines
Bill and Schrager also discuss Sean Payton heading to the Broncos and Lamar Jackson’s future
February 8
From Rose Bowl Right to Bloated Tebow, Inside Andy Reid’s Deep Catalog of Trick Plays
If we know anything about the Chiefs coach, it’s that the man loves a creative trick play. Before Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Eagles, let’s look back at the Trickster God’s most creative trick plays of seasons past.
February 8
A Football Fan’s Guide to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sorry, Patrick Mahomes and the brothers Kelce, the real star on Sunday will be Rihanna, who is making her return to the musical spotlight after a lengthy hiatus. Here’s everything you need to know about why this historic halftime show is such a big deal.
February 7
Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care
Plus, Matthew Berry on fantasy football stories
February 7
Previewing the Eagles Defense vs. the Chiefs Offense
Sheil and Ben discuss the tactical advantages of each team and predict whether the Super Bowl will be a nail-biter or a blowout
February 7
Super Bowl Preview: Eagles Fraud Watch, Mahomes Mt. Rushmore, and the BK Whopper Guys
The guys also discuss the quarterback injuries that might affect Sunday’s game
February 7
Tales From Super Bowl LVII Media Night. Plus, Jared Goff on Dan Campbell, the 2022 Lions Season, and Planning a Wedding.
Goff also talks about the differences between Los Angeles and Detroit fans
February 7
Eagles Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Preview and Media Night Recap
Sheil and Ben discuss how the Philadelphia Eagles offense will match up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in the Super Bowl
February 7
The Eagles Know the Value of a Star Wide Receiver. So Do the Chiefs.
Philadelphia traded for A.J. Brown this offseason, just as Kansas City moved on from Tyreek Hill. What can the two strategies tell us about roster-building in the NFL?
February 7
Most Tight Ends Are Lumbering Oafs. Travis Kelce Is a Unicorn.
The Chiefs bet that they could lean on their 33-year-old tight end as their no. 1 pass catcher. Another All-Pro performance later, Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl.
February 6
The Market for Kyrie, Steph’s Injury, and the Trade Deadline With Anthony Slater. Plus, Mahomes Stories and Super Bowl Picks With Mitchell Schwartz.
Ryen discusses the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks and the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
February 6
Live From Radio Row! Tom Brady vs. Greg Olsen, Farewell Gawker 2.0, and the Death of the Super Bowl Party.
Bryan and Jason Gay talk Tom Brady’s future at Fox, the sale of the National Enquirer, and the future of the Super Bowl party
February 6
Dissecting the D’s in Philly and K.C. Plus, the Derek Carr Conundrum, the Panthers’ Rising Stock, and More Big Takeaways Heading Into Super Bowl LVII.
Sheil and Ben also discuss how the Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver
February 6
Kicking Off Super Bowl Week With Mina Kimes
Mina, Sheil, and Ben discuss Jalen Hurts throwing deep with a possibly injured shoulder, the post–Tyreke Hill era Chiefs, and what the game plan should be to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense
February 6
Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: 25 Things You Need to Know About the Eagles and Chiefs
As Super Bowl week begins, The Ringer presents an analytical deep dive into the most important players and matchups that will define the biggest game of the NFL season
February 5
Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza
In a two-part podcast, Bill breaks down the blockbuster trade between the Nets and Mavericks and looks ahead to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup
February 3
Super Bowl LVII Prop Bet Preview
Warren, House, and Austin discuss their favorite prop bets and strategies for Super Bowl LVII
February 1
The Eagles’ Confidence Level Heading Into the Super Bowl
Sheil and Ben preview Philly’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs
February 1
Eli Manning on the Super Bowl and His Advice for the Kelce Brothers
Plus, Danny Kelly on the NFL draft and best dad content
January 31
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
Sheil and Ray discuss whether this is the best Philadelphia Eagles team we’ve ever seen and talk about the evolution of Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni
January 31
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys also share their favorite bets of the night