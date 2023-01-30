Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 NFL Conference Championships

An action-packed conference championship round brings us to the precipice of the Super Bowl! The Eagles got going early and steamrolled the 49ers, while it took a last-second field goal to send Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl. Our Ringer writers discuss Brock Purdy’s injury and how it affected San Francisco, how Mahomes managed to win despite his bad ankle, and how the Eagles stayed true to themselves en route to the Super Bowl. We also go through winners and losers from the weekend. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage right here.
