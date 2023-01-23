Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Divisional Round

With the NFL conference championship games set up, The Ringer staff takes a look at all the action from the divisional round. There’s analysis on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys throwing away another big playoff moment, how Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury might affect the Chiefs in the next round, and the Eagles putting on a show vs. the Giants. Plus, there’s analysis on the Bills’ disappointing exit, winners and losers from last weekend’s games, and much more!
Jan 21, 2023, 8:17pm EST
January 23
How the NFL’s Final Four Teams Explain the 2022 Season
NFL seasons are often defined by the best teams, and that’s no different this year. But what do the successes of the Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles, and 49ers signal about the league at large and where it’s going?
January 23
Sunday Divisional-Round Recap: Bengals Cruise Past the Bills, and the Niners Shut Down the Cowboys
Nora, Steven, and Ben discuss the 49ers offense and the Bengals’ impressive victory
January 23
Divisional-Round Winners and Losers
The guys also debate who was the true no. 1 overall winner from this weekend
January 23
Winners and Losers of the NFL’s Divisional Round
The Cowboys drew up the worst trick play of the season in their loss to the 49ers, while the Bengals offensive line was surprisingly effective against the Bills. Plus, kickers making tackles and QBs losing contact lenses!
January 23
A Cowboys Collapse, Burrow’s Big Day, Buffalo’s Big Mistake, and a Baby Doll Cameo With Cousin Sal
Bill recaps the weekend’s divisional-round playoff games
January 23
Divisional Weekend Recap, How the Giants Get Better, and Calls
JJ discusses how New York can bounce back after its loss to Philadelphia
January 22
The Dak Prescott Roller Coaster Reaches a New Low
One week, Prescott can look perfect. The next, he’s throwing two picks in a divisional-round loss to the 49ers. How will the Cowboys continue to navigate life with their expensive, inconsistent quarterback?
January 22
There Will Be No Fairy Tale Ending for the Bills
Damar Hamlin’s return to the stadium in a Buffalo blizzard was storybook stuff for the Bills. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals had their own perfect script in a dominant AFC divisional-round win.
January 22
THE GIANTS’ SEASON ENDS IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND
JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs
January 22
Saturday Divisional Round Recap: Chiefs Win Despite Mahomes Injury, Eagles Soar Past Giants
Nora and Steven discuss how Steve Spagnuolo’s defense stifled the Jaguars’ offensive game plan
January 22
Eagles Blow Out Giants to Advance to the NFC Championship Game
Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles’ overall dominance from both sides of the ball
January 21
Even on One Leg, Patrick Mahomes Would Not Be Denied
The Chiefs dispatched the Jaguars despite their quarterback suffering an ankle injury early in the first quarter. But the AFC championship game—whether it’s against the Bills or the Bengals—will provide a more difficult test if Mahomes remains hobbled.