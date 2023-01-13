Everything You Need to Know About Wild-Card Weekend 2023

Elite quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will go head to head as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the future of Tom Brady’s career may be decided when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow will seek to push past the Baltimore Ravens to get closer to another Super Bowl. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of the NFL wild-card round below:
January 13
Wild-Card Weekend Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Jaguars-Chargers, and Vikings-Giants
Danny, Ben, and Steven make their predictions ahead of the first round of the NFL playoffs
January 13
The NFL Wild-Card Round Entrance Survey
Which team should you trust most this weekend? Which QB will have the best game? And which coach has the most at stake? That and more ahead of wild-card weekend.
January 13
There’s No Doubt the Vikings Have Been Lucky. But Have They Been Good?
Minnesota won 11 one-score games on their way to the playoffs. Does winning close games mean Kirk Cousins and Co. will be dangerous in the playoffs, or will they be revealed as frauds?
January 13
NFL Wild-Card Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread
Oddsmakers are predicting a few blowouts for wild-card weekend. But which teams do we see pulling off an upset? Here are our picks for each game in the wild-card round.
January 13
The Round 1 Mega-Playoff Preview (and UFC/WWE talk) With Ariel Helwani, Ben Solak, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz
Bill makes predictions for this weekend’s wild-card round games
January 12
Giants Look to Shock Vikings, Jets in Search of an OC, and Football Fridays
Plus, answering listener calls about the Giants and Yankees
January 12
No Tua, Can the Giants Shock the World, and Best Teasers for Wild-Card Weekend
JJ and Raheem preview the first round of NFL playoffs
January 12
How Roquan Smith Helped Change the Ravens Defense
Ben Solak breaks down the evolution of Baltimore’s defense and discusses the team’s chances against the Bengals
January 12
Chaos Is a Ladder for the 49ers—and Their Skill-Position Stars Keep Them Climbing
So many things that could have gone wrong for San Francisco this season did. And yet the team’s superstar quartet of George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey has this team on an upward trajectory heading into the playoffs—despite being on its third quarterback.
January 12
The NFL Playoffs Are Showcasing the AFC Quarterback Arms Race
It’s been a post-Brady conference for a while. Now it’s one packed with star passers.
January 10
NFL Wild-Card Picks and Best Bets
The guys preview this weekend’s games and discuss how backup quarterbacks are affecting betting lines
January 10
Daniel Jones on the Wild-Card Matchup Against the Vikings
Plus, reacting to Carlos Correa’s reported return to Minnesota
January 10
Power Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams
Plus, talking surprising quarterback play and what’s next for teams that just missed the playoffs
January 9
The Key to Every NFL Wild-Card Matchup
Can Tom Brady hang tough against the Cowboys’ pass rush? Has Joe Burrow figured out the Ravens defense? And will Wink Martindale show enough restraint? Here are the keys to each game this weekend.