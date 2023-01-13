Everything You Need to Know About Wild-Card Weekend 2023

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will face off in the Chargers-Jaguars game, Tom Brady will be tested against the Cowboys, and the Bengals will try to push past the Ravens on the way to another Super Bowl

Elite quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will go head to head as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the future of Tom Brady’s career may be decided when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow will seek to push past the Baltimore Ravens to get closer to another Super Bowl. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of the NFL wild-card round below: