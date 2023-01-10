Everything You Need to Know About Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills paid tribute to Damar Hamlin during their win over the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions kept Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, and the Chicago Bears took the loss to secure the no. 1 draft pick. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 18 below:
Jan 6, 2023, 6:30am EST
January 9
Lovie Smith Makes the 2023 Draft Fun!
Plus, an examination of the NFL coaching scene and more takeaways from Week 18
January 9
Fantasy Championship Chaos and Week 18 Winners and Losers
Plus, reacting to Houston blowing the NFL draft’s no. 1 pick and the Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury
January 9
Did Rodgers Just Retire? Unlikely NFC Playoff QBs and Chicago’s No. 1 Pick With Damien Woody
Ryen and Damien also discuss Daniel Jones’s impact on the Giants, why the Bengals are Damien’s favorite AFC contender, and what to make of the Chargers
January 9
The Key to Every NFL Wild-Card Matchup
Can Tom Brady hang tough against the Cowboys’ pass rush? Has Joe Burrow figured out the Ravens defense? And will Wink Martindale show enough restraint? Here are the keys to each game this weekend.
January 9
Bye-Bye Rodgers, Tua and Lamar in Limbo, Dak vs. Brady, a Title Sleeper, and Playoff Lines With Cousin Sal
Plus, Bill and Cousin Sal discuss the Texans losing the no. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and potential playoffs story lines
January 9
Damar Hamlin’s Story Can’t Be Contained to a Week, a Month, or Even a Season
The 24-year-old continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. But even as his health news turns positive, the football world can’t forget what happened—or the many concerns it raised.
January 9
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 18
From a goose-bump-inducing kickoff return touchdown in Buffalo and tributes to Damar Hamlin, to a thrilling Lions win on Sunday night to eliminate the Packers, to Lovie Smith blowing up the Texans’ tanking hopes on his way out, here are our winners and losers from the final week of the regular season
January 6
Week 18 NFL Picks Against the Spread
This will be a surreal final week of the NFL regular season, as the league resumes play after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest last Monday night. Here are our picks for every game on the Week 18 slate.