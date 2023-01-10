The Buffalo Bills returned to the field as Damar Hamlin continued his recovery, the Lions kept the Packers out of the playoffs, and the Bears clinched the no. 1 draft pick

Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills paid tribute to Damar Hamlin during their win over the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions kept Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, and the Chicago Bears took the loss to secure the no. 1 draft pick. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 18 below: