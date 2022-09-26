Everything You Need to Know About Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles remain the only teams with a perfect record after their Week 3 victories over the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, respectively. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson only strengthened his case for the 2022 MVP with a stunning five-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots. As the latest round of games concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, follow The Ringer’s coverage to stay up to date with Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season: