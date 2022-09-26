Everything You Need to Know About Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles remain the only teams with a perfect record after their Week 3 victories over the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, respectively. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson only strengthened his case for the 2022 MVP with a stunning five-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots. As the latest round of games concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, follow The Ringer’s coverage to stay up to date with Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season:
September 26
Week 3 NFL Takeaways: The Undefeated Dolphins, the Jags’ Turnaround, and an Underwhelming Brady and Rodgers
Kevin and Lindsay share their takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Bills, the Jaguars’ blowout over the Chargers, Brady vs. Rodgers, as well as the Chiefs’ loss and what it means for the AFC
September 26
Is a New Group of Contenders Emerging in the NFL?
The Dolphins, Eagles, and Jaguars have all earned statement wins already this season, and they’re surging while some Super Bowl favorites stumble. Could one of these teams be the Bengals of the 2022 season?
September 26
Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: The Carson Wentz Non-Revenge Game
Sheil and Ben discuss the outstanding performance from the Birds and QB Jalen Hurts’s gaudy stat line, completing 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns
September 26
Week 3 Winners, Losers, and Awards
The guys give out awards like the Mansplain of the Week, the Hometown 10, Call Off the Search We Found Them, and the Stat Lines We Won’t Acknowledge
September 26
Week 3 Recap: Dolphins Atop the AFC, Jags’ Statement Win, Lamar’s Stellar Play, and More
Nora and Steven also go through their winners and losers, which included the Buccaneers, Commanders, and others
September 26
61 Watch Continues, Jets Come Down to Earth, and Mets Dominate A’s
Plus, previewing the Mets’ big series against the Braves
September 26
Bill’s Birthday Beatdown, Jacksonville’s Rise, Chiefs Concerns, and Week 4 Lines
Plus, another edition of Parent Corner
September 26
Answering the Concerning Bears Questions With Olin Kreutz and Laurence Holmes
Plus, a candid reaction to the Broncos-49ers game on ‘Sunday Night Football’