Everything You Need to Know About Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert got Week 2 off to an electric start ahead of a weekend chock-full of highly anticipated divisional matchups. With double the Monday Night Football action and ample early-season narratives to monitor, it’s sure to be another can’t-miss weekend in the NFL. Stay in the loop with all The Ringer’s latest coverage below:
Sep 15, 2022, 6:20am EDT
-
September 16
Will Justin Herbert’s Injury Change the AFC Landscape?
The Chargers quarterback took a beating as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won Thursday’s anticipated duel. Now, Kansas City is in control of the AFC West; with an ailing Herbert, can the Chargers get back in the race?
-
September 16
The Amazon Experience Comes to the NFL
Thursday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game showed that Amazon won’t revolutionize how football games are broadcast; it’ll just try to sell you Prime as you watch
-
September 16
Haunting NFL Mistakes, Week 2 Panic Meter, and Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
Bill previews the Week 2 NFL slate and ranks the Ravens, Dolphins, Cowboys, and more on the panic scale
-
September 15
Drafting the Most Exciting Things for Week 2
Sheil is joined by Lindsay to draft the things they are most excited about for Week 2, including Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Saquon Barkley
-
September 15
The Pressure Is on Matt Patricia in Week 2
Plus, breaking down Brian Bello’s start against the Yankees, and how he stacks up against other former Red Sox pitching prospects
-
September 15
Chiefs-Chargers Offers a Test of Both Quarterbacks—and Their Deep Passing Games
Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes is a dream Week 2 matchup. But their offenses still have one big question to answer—and whichever does so first could win not only Thursday’s game, but also the division at large.
-
September 15
Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread
This week brings us some big point spreads as we’re looking to rebound from a tough Week 1. Look for the Chargers to keep it close on Thursday night, the Lions to cover (again), and the Packers and 49ers to both get back on track. Here are our picks for every game in Week 2.