Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams stumbled out of the gate in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season—and so did their opponents in last year’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots might have a long season ahead, and the Dallas Cowboys definitely will. And someone get Aaron Rodgers a receiver! All that and more in our comprehensive coverage of Week 1: