Everything You Need to Know About Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season

The wait is finally over—the NFL is back, and the Cowboys are already in trouble

Contributors: Ringer Staff

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams stumbled out of the gate in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season—and so did their opponents in last year’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots might have a long season ahead, and the Dallas Cowboys definitely will. And someone get Aaron Rodgers a receiver! All that and more in our comprehensive coverage of Week 1:

11 Total Updates Since
Sep 7, 2022, 6:20am EDT