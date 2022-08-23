Welcome to All In Week

The Rams proved a point last year by eschewing the traditional route to contention and seemingly mortgaging their future to win now en route to a Super Bowl title. NFL teams have spent the past six months trying to replicate their formula, leaving us with one question: How all in is your team? The Ringer has dedicated this week to looking at which teams are building for the future, which ones have pushed all their chips to the center of the table, and which ones are straddling the line. From the “F--- them picks” Rams not quite being what they seem to what’s next for the Eagles now that their rebuild is complete, join our NFL writers as they decide who’s “all in.”
Aug 22, 2022, 6:30am EDT
The Rams Went All In to Win a Super Bowl. Now, Can They Sustain Their Title Window?
The Rams have long defied roster-building convention—and to great success. But what comes next for the most maxed out team in the NFL?
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ Big Quarterback Question
The Eagles’ latest rebuild is nearly complete; now they must find an answer to their major quarterback question. Here are three scenarios for how Hurts’s 2022 season might play out.
Ranking How “All In” Each NFL Team Is in 2022
Introducing The Ringer’s All In-dex, our way of analyzing each NFL team’s spending and draft capital to determine who is All In for making the Super Bowl and who is All Out