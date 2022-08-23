Welcome to All In Week

After the Rams’ Super Bowl win, NFL teams have spent the offseason trying to replicate L.A.’s formula. Join The Ringer as we decide how “all in” your team is, from the “F--- Them Picks” Rams to teams like the Eagles and Dolphins, who face big questions headed into the 2022 season.

The Rams proved a point last year by eschewing the traditional route to contention and seemingly mortgaging their future to win now en route to a Super Bowl title. NFL teams have spent the past six months trying to replicate their formula, leaving us with one question: How all in is your team? The Ringer has dedicated this week to looking at which teams are building for the future, which ones have pushed all their chips to the center of the table, and which ones are straddling the line. From the “F--- them picks” Rams not quite being what they seem to what’s next for the Eagles now that their rebuild is complete, join our NFL writers as they decide who’s “all in.”