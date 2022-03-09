 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything You Need to Know About the Russell Wilson Trade

Seattle’s longtime quarterback is headed to Denver

Contributors: Ringer Staff

Russell Wilson’s tenure in Seattle has come to an end. The Seahawks traded the veteran quarterback and a fourth-rounder to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and multiple draft picks. Wilson will arrive to a stacked AFC West, and Seattle could be entering a rebuild. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the blockbuster trade below:

6 Total Updates Since
Mar 8, 2022, 4:00pm EST