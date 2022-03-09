Everything You Need to Know About the Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson’s tenure in Seattle has come to an end. The Seahawks traded the veteran quarterback and a fourth-rounder to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and multiple draft picks. Wilson will arrive to a stacked AFC West, and Seattle could be entering a rebuild. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the blockbuster trade below:
Mar 8, 2022, 4:00pm EST
Mar 8, 2022, 4:00pm EST
-
March 8
Recapping a Wild Day in the NFL, and Ryan Poles at the Combine
Plus: Why we’re happy for Mitchell Trubisky
-
March 8
Russell Wilson and the Star-Quarterback-Savior Complex
An elite QB can change a franchise’s destiny. The Broncos are betting big that Wilson is that kind of player.
-
March 8
How the Wilson and Rodgers News Affects the Jets and Giants With Danny Heifetz
Plus, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell
-
March 8
The Big Wilson Trade, Ridley’s Suspension, and Westbrook’s Struggles
Plus, Coach K’s farewell tour with Kevin Clark, Van Lathan, and Tate Frazier
-
March 8
Instant Reactions to the Russell Wilson Trade and Aaron Rodgers’s Re-signing With the Packers
Kevin and Nora are joined by Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz to break down what each quarterback deal means for the NFL
-
March 8
Every Angle of the Russell Wilson–to-the-Broncos Trade
Bill Simmons joins to discuss who won the trade, the future for Seattle at QB, 2022 NFL draft implications, Denver’s high-powered offense, fantasy winners and losers, and Wilson’s relationship with Seattle