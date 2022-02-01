Tom Brady Is Retiring From the NFL. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Brady has officially announced he is retiring from football after 22 years in the NFL, leaving the league as its most decorated player ever, with seven Super Bowl rings

The man. The myth. The legend. The GOAT. Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from football, bowing out after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady brings down the curtain on his illustrious career as a seven-time Super Bowl winner, making him not only the most decorated player to have ever graced the league, but also the owner of more championship rings than any single NFL franchise has ever collected. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s career and legacy below: