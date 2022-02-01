Tom Brady Is Retiring From the NFL. Here’s What You Need to Know.

The man. The myth. The legend. The GOAT. Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from football, bowing out after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady brings down the curtain on his illustrious career as a seven-time Super Bowl winner, making him not only the most decorated player to have ever graced the league, but also the owner of more championship rings than any single NFL franchise has ever collected. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s career and legacy below:
February 1
Why Tom Brady Retired Now and the Way He Reshaped the NFL
Kevin and Ben react to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, discuss where the NFL will go from here, talk about the Buccaneers’ future, and more
January 30
Tom Brady Vanquished Father Time
Brady is retiring after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. He’s ending his illustrious career at the peak of his powers.
March 18, 2020
How Tom Brady and the Patriots Launched a Generation of Sports Media Stars
As the QB heads to Tampa Bay, he leaves behind dozens of reporters and pundits who got their start chronicling the NFL’s 21st-century dynasty
August 7, 2017
How the 2007 New England Patriots Changed Football Forever
Tom Brady, Wes Welker, Randy Moss, and Co. failed to win the Super Bowl, but their legacy lives on every Sunday