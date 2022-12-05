Everything You Need to Know About Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 13, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the first time in 700 days and the NFL seemed intent on leaving the reasons for his absence in the past. Elsewhere around the NFL, Week 13 wasn’t kind to quarterbacks, as the Niners’ Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson picked up an ankle issue. Plus, the Colts collapsed spectacularly in their 54-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Get the latest from Week 13 and follow along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage below:
Dec 1, 2022, 6:30am EST
-
December 5
Deshaun Watson’s Return Often Felt Like Any Other Game. That’s the Problem.
The Browns quarterback made his first on-field appearance in 700 days on Sunday. But rather than address the real, important reasons for his absence, most people in the NFL machine seemed content to leave them in the past.
-
December 5
Expectations Are a Mother …
Jason breaks down the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Kings and shares why Bears fans shouldn’t be too upset after the loss to the Packers
-
December 5
Week 13 Recap: Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again, Niners Lose Jimmy G in a Win, Vikings Win Another Close Game
Nora and Steven run through a few winners and losers of the week, including the Vikings, Eagles, and Ravens
-
December 5
Mr. Irrelevant, Joey B, Mike Lotus, Danny Dimes, Josh McD, and Other NFL Winners + Losers With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win vs. the Colts and a handful of other games from the Week 13 slate
-
December 5
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13
The 49ers lost Jimmy G but won with Mr. Irrelevant, Joe Burrow continues to own the Chiefs, and the Colts melted down in historic fashion against the Cowboys. Here are our winners and losers from this week in the NFL.
-
December 5
Jets Fall Short in Minnesota, Danny Heifetz on the Giants’ Playoff Chances, Plus Trivia and Calls
JJ also discusses Jacob deGrom signing with the Texas Rangers
-
December 4
Eagles-Titans Postgame Reaction: Jalen Hurts’s Best Game of His Career
Sheil and Ben discuss Philadelphia’s big win over Tennessee
-
December 4
Top Five Bets For Week 13
Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 13
-
December 2
Best Bets for Week 13! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House handicap the slate of Sunday games, including Bengals-Chiefs and Commanders-Giants
-
December 2
NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?
Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview five of this weekend’s most intriguing NFL matchups and predict the four teams in the CFB Playoff
-
December 2
James White on a Rough Night for the Pats, Plus Andrew Raycroft on the Record-Setting B’s
Brian and three-time Super Bowl champ James White discuss the Pats’ dysfunctional offense, potential friction between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty’s Patriots career, and more
-
December 2
Deshaun Watson’s Return Is Not an Excuse to Forget
The end of the quarterback’s suspension is not a fresh start. It’s a reminder of his history of what a former judge called his "predatory" behavior—and the Browns’ decision to go all in on him anyway.
-
December 1
Week 13 NFL Picks Against the Spread
In a Sunday slate loaded with great games, we like the underdog Bengals and Dolphins to cover in this week’s marquee matchups. Here are our picks for every game.