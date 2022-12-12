Everything You Need to Know About Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season

Brock Purdy and the Niners dominated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Justin Herbert and the Chargers topped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and the Eagles kept rolling along with a blowout win over the Giants. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 14 below:
Dec 12, 2022, 2:59am EST
December 12
How Much Should These NFL Playoff Hopefuls Be Panicking After Sunday?
Seven teams that were in line to make the playoffs lost on Sunday. But we learned very different things about the Vikings and Giants compared to, say, the Titans and Dolphins.
December 12
Week 14 Winners and Losers, Plus Brady Gets Brocked
Handing out awards for the final week of the fantasy football season, including the stars who murdered your playoffs hopes, the tight end explosion, the Texans’ almost historic upset, and more
December 12
Week 14 Recap: Herbert Upsets Tua, Eagles Blow Out the Giants, Lions Beat the Vikings
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss what the Chargers defense was able to do to stunt Miami’s offense
December 12
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14
From Brock Purdy’s huge debut against Tom Brady, to Justin Herbert outdueling Tua Tagovailoa, to one of the ugliest punts we’ve ever seen, here are our winners and losers from this week in the NFL
December 12
Herbert’s Back, Tampa’s Dead, Carolina’s Alive, and Hurts Is the MVP
Plus, guessing Week 15 lines with Cousin Sal and another edition of Parent Corner