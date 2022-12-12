 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything You Need to Know About Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season

Brock Purdy was the best QB on the field in a game against Tom Brady, Justin Herbert outdueled Tua Tagovailoa, and the Eagles kept rolling along

Contributors: Ringer Staff

Brock Purdy and the Niners dominated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Justin Herbert and the Chargers topped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and the Eagles kept rolling along with a blowout win over the Giants. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 14 below:

