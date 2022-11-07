Everything You Need to Know About Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Season

As the NFL reached the midpoint of the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a tough challenge from the Titans, Tom Brady led another game-winning drive, and Aaron Rodgers faltered again for Green Bay. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 9 below:
Nov 1, 2022, 6:30am EDT
-
November 7
The 2022 NFL Midseason Superlatives
From the league’s best quarterback to its oldest coach making a comeback to the worst attempt at recreating the TB12 method, here are some honors (and dishonors) for the people and teams that have shaped the first half of the season
-
November 7
Week 9 Recap: Patrick Mahomes Carries Chiefs Over Titans, Dolphins Outlast Bears, and Jets Shock Bills
Plus, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers of the week
-
November 7
A Drunk NFL Season, Week 10 Lines, and Anthony Davis Trades With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Bill recaps the biggest NFL games from the weekend, including the Jets’ upset over Buffalo and the Chiefs’ overtime win against the Titans
-
November 7
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 9
Tom Brady bounces back, Aaron Rodgers falters—again—and the rest of our Week 9 NFL winners and losers
-
November 4
Week 9 Preview: Chiefs-Titans, Bucs-Rams, Dolphins-Bears
Ben, Danny, and Steven also predict the Monday morning headlines for Chargers-Falcons
-
November 4
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle Are Breaking Wide Receiver Production As We Know It
The two Dolphins wide receivers are on record-setting paces—and are taking Shanahan-style offenses to new heights
-
November 3
Week 9 NFL Picks Against the Spread
This looks like a big week for underdogs … except for the Bills, who we are trusting to cover a double-digit spread. Here are all of our picks for the Week 9 slate.
-
November 1
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: 6-1 Vikings Hold Steady in Our Top Five
As we approach midseason, the NFC rankings roller coaster continues. This week, Geno Smith and the Seahawks crack the top 10. Who else is rising or falling heading into Week 9?