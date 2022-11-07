 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything You Need to Know About Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a tough challenge from the Titans, Tom Brady led another game-winning drive, and Aaron Rodgers faltered again for Green Bay

Contributors: Ringer Staff

As the NFL reached the midpoint of the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a tough challenge from the Titans, Tom Brady led another game-winning drive, and Aaron Rodgers faltered again for Green Bay. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 9 below:

8 Total Updates Since
Nov 1, 2022, 6:30am EDT