Everything You Need to Know About Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season

It’s that time of the year: Thanksgiving football! Thursday’s expanded slate of games kicked off Week 12 with the Cowboys notching a 28-20 statement win over the Giants. The Vikings all but secured their place at the top of the NFC North with a victory over the Patriots, and the Bills triumphed over the Lions. Sunday brings a few more promising matchups, including Bengals-Titans and Packers-Eagles. We have everything you need to know about the latest round of games—follow along with The Ringer’s Week 12 coverage below.