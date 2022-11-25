Everything You Need to Know About Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season

It’s that time of the year: Thanksgiving football! Thursday’s expanded slate of games kicked off Week 12 with the Cowboys notching a 28-20 statement win over the Giants. The Vikings all but secured their place at the top of the NFC North with a victory over the Patriots, and the Bills triumphed over the Lions. Sunday brings a few more promising matchups, including Bengals-Titans and Packers-Eagles. We have everything you need to know about the latest round of games—follow along with The Ringer’s Week 12 coverage below.
Filed under:
- Stream
Nov 22, 2022, 6:10am EST
-
November 25
The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football
A stunning rookie debut in Detroit, two heartbreaking non-catches, and a beautiful backdoor cover, these are our winners and losers from the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day games
-
November 23
Week 12 NFL Picks Against the Spread
This looks like a fun slate of Sunday games, and we like big favorites Kansas City, Miami, and San Francisco to win, and the Titans to cover in a playoff rematch against the Bengals. Here are our picks for the Week 12 games.
-
November 23
The Cowboys Are Emerging as True Contenders
It was a bumpy start for Dallas, but Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and the rest of this team have the talent to be trouble the rest of this season and into the playoffs
-
November 22
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still at No. 1, but for How Long?
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are rolling, but Jalen Hurts has the Eagles on top for at least one more week. Plus: How far did the Vikings fall after that blowout loss to Dallas?