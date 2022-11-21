Everything You Need to Know About Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 11, the Titans likely ended the Packers’ playoff hopes with a 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field and the Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 after a game of anti-football—further throwing Zach Wilson’s credentials into question. Then, the Cowboys drubbed the Vikings 40-3 and the Chiefs came out victorious in a 30-27 thriller against the Chargers, courtesy of late-fourth-quarter magic from Patrick Mahomes. Read up on the biggest stories from Week 11 by following along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage below:
Nov 20, 2022, 8:03am EST
November 21
Herbert Over Mahomes, Anyone? Wrapping Up the NFL With Damien Woody, CFB Playoff Scenarios, Plus the FTX Collapse With WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman
Russillo gives out his five takeaways from NFL Week 11 before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about Zach Wilson’s terrible game in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, the new top tier of NFL pass rushers, and more
November 21
Are These Three NFL Teams Frauds? Plus Chiefs vs. Chargers Takeaways
Kevin and Lindsay break down the losses of the Jets, Giants, and Vikings and how each loss affects what we think of those teams this season
November 21
Cardinals-49ers Preview
Plus, JJ and Raheem recap their bets from Sunday
November 21
Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?
The NFL’s three surprise contenders came into this week in prime position to make the playoffs. But after Sunday, they appear much more mortal. Were the losses proof that skeptics were right? Or can these teams bounce back?
November 21
What’s Worse Than Missing Opportunities?
‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason shows his age before discussing the Bears’ loss to the Falcons
November 21
The Pats Survive the Jets, Plus James White on Mac, Rhamondre, and a Look Ahead to the Vikings
Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the win over the Jets, New England’s continued offensive struggles, and defensive playmakers
November 21
Week 11 Winners, Losers, and Giants Panic Watch
We recap Week 11 by naming the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, bestowing the SBF Award for the Biggest Frauds, and hitting the Panic Button on Saquon Barkely, Lamar Jackson, and Dameon Pierce
November 21
Week 11 Recap: Chiefs Win Another Thriller Against the Chargers, and the Cowboys Blow Out the Vikings
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to another comeback win over the Chargers. They also talk about where this leaves the Chargers in their fight to make the playoffs.
November 21
A Disney Shocker, Apex Mahomes, Zach Wilson’s Nadir, and Thanksgiving Lines With Matt Belloni and Cousin Sal
Bill and Matthew Belloni discuss the news that Bob Iger will reclaim his old position as CEO of Disney. Then Cousin Sal joins the show to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and a handful of games from the weekend.
November 21
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 11
From Travis Kelce torching the Chargers (again) and Davante Adams’s game-winner to a massive Vikings meltdown, here are the winners and losers from the Week 11 slate.
November 21
Jets’ Season in Limbo, and the Giants Drop One to Lions
Plus, Micheal Fliegelman reflects on the Jets’ painful losses to the Patriots
November 20
Eagles-Colts Postgame Reaction: Do the Eagles Trust Jalen Hurts As a Passer?
Sheil and Ben discuss Philly’s close win against Indianapolis
November 20
Week 11 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer is looking to rebound after his first winless week