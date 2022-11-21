Everything You Need to Know About Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 11, the Titans likely ended the Packers’ playoff hopes with a 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field and the Chiefs came out victorious in a 30-27 thriller against the Chargers, courtesy of late-fourth-quarter magic from Patrick Mahomes

In Week 11, the Titans likely ended the Packers’ playoff hopes with a 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field and the Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 after a game of anti-football—further throwing Zach Wilson’s credentials into question. Then, the Cowboys drubbed the Vikings 40-3 and the Chiefs came out victorious in a 30-27 thriller against the Chargers, courtesy of late-fourth-quarter magic from Patrick Mahomes. Read up on the biggest stories from Week 11 by following along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage below: