Everything You Need to Know About Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 10, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson wowed the crowd in Buffalo with all-time great catches in the Vikings’ improbable triumph over the Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak with an OT win over the Cowboys, and Justin Fields added to his increasingly impressive highlight reel despite the Bears dropping a third straight game against the rejuvenated Lions. The Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face the unbeaten Eagles on Monday Night Football to wrap up the latest round of games. Follow along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage of the biggest Week 10 story lines:
Nov 10, 2022, 6:20am EST
November 14
Week 10 Winners, Losers, and Jeff Saturday Is 1-0
The guys also induct their next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book
November 14
Week 10 Recap: The Vikings’ Improbable Win in Buffalo, Bucs Win in Germany, and Jeff Saturday Is 1-0
Plus, Nora and Steven pick their winners and losers from the week
November 14
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 10
The Vikings and Bills delivered the game of the year, Jeff Saturday won his Colts coaching debut, and Tom Brady still can’t catch. Here are the rest of our winners and losers from this week in the NFL.
November 13
Giants Edge Out the Texans, Knicks Defense No-Shows at the Garden, Plus Jordan Raanan on Big Blue’s Rebuild
JJ breaks down Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s performances in New York’s win over Houston
November 13
Week 10 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer returns to share his top five Week 10 bets, some teaser legs, and his favorite totals
November 11
Week 10 Preview: Vikings-Bills, Browns-Dolphins, Cowboys-Packers
Can the Vikings be taken seriously with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback?
November 11
Week 10 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
The guys list the fantasy players they want to start despite what their instincts are telling them
November 11
The Ringer Staff’s 2022 NFL Midseason Playoff Predictions
The Chiefs look like the Chiefs again, while the NFC has plenty of surprises at the top. But which teams will end up in the playoffs—and are the Bills still the Super Bowl favorites?
November 10
The Bears Have Started Using Justin Fields the Right Way
Solak also shares his thoughts on the Colts and owner Jim Irsay’s press conference announcing Jeff Saturday as interim head coach
November 10
One Hell of a Party: The NFL Returns to the Raucous German Fan Base It Left Behind
For 15 years, the NFL has focused its European outreach on London. This week, the league finally heads back to Germany, where it will find a thriving football fandom.
November 10
Who Really Won and Lost the Biggest Trades of the NFL Offseason?
Halfway through the season, it’s becoming clear that some moves worked out well for both sides, some were incredibly lopsided, and some were just tough all around