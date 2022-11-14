Everything You Need to Know About Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Season

Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson wowed the crowd in Buffalo with all-time great catches in the Vikings’ triumph over the Bills, and the Packers snapped their losing streak against the Cowboys

In Week 10, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson wowed the crowd in Buffalo with all-time great catches in the Vikings’ improbable triumph over the Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak with an OT win over the Cowboys, and Justin Fields added to his increasingly impressive highlight reel despite the Bears dropping a third straight game against the rejuvenated Lions. The Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face the unbeaten Eagles on Monday Night Football to wrap up the latest round of games. Follow along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage of the biggest Week 10 story lines: