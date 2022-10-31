Everything You Need to Know About Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers went to Los Angeles and sent a message to the Rams—and the rest of the league. The Philadelphia Eagles won to stay undefeated, and the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks added another W to their strong seasons. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s Week 8 coverage below:
Oct 27, 2022, 6:20am EDT
October 31
Week 8 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer shares his favorite bets and teaser legs for Week 8
October 31
Week 8 Recap: The Niners Beat the Rams Again, the Falcons Are Division Leaders, and the Raiders Get Shut Out
Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers from Week 8, including the Dolphins, Jets, and Titans
October 31
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 8
From elite individual performances by Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin, to a brutal celebration penalty, these are our winners and losers from the NFL in Week 8
October 31
King Geno, Jets Distress, Regret MVPs, Guess the Playoff Seeds and Week 9 Lines With Cousin Sal
Plus, reacting to the wild Panthers-Falcons finish and talking Week 7’s biggest winners and losers
October 31
Week 8 Winners and Losers, and CMC Goes Nuclear
Plus, re-ranking the 2021 QB class and discussing the Dolphins’ ceiling as a fantasy team
October 27
Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Picking against Aaron Rodgers as a double-digit dog? Trusting Kyler Murray? Here are all of our picks for the Week 8 slate.