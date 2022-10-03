Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Dolphins—can the fireworks continue in the ‘Monday Night Football’ clash between the Rams and 49ers?

Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below: