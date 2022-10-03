Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below:
Sep 29, 2022, 6:20am EDT
October 3
Week 4 Recap: The Bills Come Back to Beat the Ravens, the Eagles Remain Undefeated, the Chiefs Offense Explodes
Plus, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers from the week
October 3
Flying Eagles, the Tua Debacle, Zappe vs. Rodgers, and Rooting Against Judge With Cousin Sal
Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Week 4 in the NFL.
October 3
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 4
From Patrick Mahomes’s brilliance to Trevor Lawrence’s fumbling issues, from a Double Doink in London to a bathroom break in Detroit—here are the NFL’s winners and losers from Week 4
September 30
Tua Tagovailoa and the NFL’s Horrible Handling of Head Injuries
The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a brutal concussion on Thursday, but he never should have been playing in that game at all. Now, it’s time for answers from his team and a league that was supposed to protect him.
September 29
Lamar Jackson Is Quickly Rising Up MVP Lists—Because Once Again He Has to Do It All
The Ravens offense has gotten off to an incredible start this season. But look deeper into the unit, and it’s clear the sustainability of that success has been put on the shoulders of one man: and it’s not Greg Roman.
September 29
NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread
This week’s slate features several quarterback duels, and we like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence in their respective games. Here are all picks against the spread for every game this week.
September 29
The Past Three NFL Drafts Have Produced Instant Success at Wide Receiver. Will 2023 Do the Same?
With young pass catchers tearing it up, it’s time to look at the future of the position. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, and Kayshon Boutte headline another noteworthy class.