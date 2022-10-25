Everything You Need to Know About Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season

The old guard’s struggles continued in Week 7 as Tom Brady’s Bucs and Aaron Rodgers’s Packers fell to 3-4 after dropping games to underdogs. Christian McCaffrey’s debut with the 49ers ended in a rout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And to wrap things up, Matt Eberflus outcoached Bill Belichick, guiding the Bears to a victory in rainy New England on Monday Night Football. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of NFL Week 7 below:
Oct 20, 2022, 6:20am EDT
October 25
Bears Need More Games Like This, Bulls Need to Defend, and What to Do With Pat Williams
Plus, Jason and producer Tony Gill look over the 2020 NBA draft class and decide which player they would take over Williams with the no. 4 pick that year
October 25
Eberflus Outcoached Belichick, The Bengals Offense Has Figured It Out*, the Chargers Are Depressing, and More Big Takeaways From Week 7
Plus, Sheil names the NFL teams that should be calling the Patriots about Mac Jones while Ben tries to fix the Colts with a mobile quarterback
October 25
A Bad Night at Gillette as Questions Loom Over the Pats QBs
Brian tries to make sense of a bizarre night at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots got thumped by the Bears and Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe
October 24
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 8
Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss which running backs, wideouts, and tight ends to pick up this week
October 24
Would You Rather Be the Bucs or the Packers?
Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones to ask 10 questions they have about 10 different NFL teams
October 24
Bengals Back, Trusting the 49ers, Brady’s Misleading Stats, and Micah Parsons’s MVP Case With Peter Schrager, Plus CFB Top 12 Rankings
Ryen also talks about Aaron Rodgers criticism and the 6-1 Giants
October 24
Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Just Down, or Are They Out?
The NFL’s two most senior quarterbacks came into this season with Super Bowl expectations. But seven games in, the Packers and Buccaneers sit at 3-4 and look hapless. Is there hope for them to turn things around? Or might this be a lost season?
October 24
Week 7 Recap: Chiefs Pull Away From the Niners, Seahawks Are Atop the NFC West, and the Bengals Offense Is Back
Nora and Steven also pick their winners and losers for the week
October 24
Week 7 Winners and Losers, and a Josh Jacobs Apology
The guys also revisit the fantasy running back hierarchy, complain about Arthur Smith, and marvel at the teams that are better with their backup QBs
October 24
Yankees Swept in ALCS, Danny Comes Up Clutch, and Jets Squeak by Broncos
Plus, JJ asks the question: What do the Yankees need to do to get past Houston?
October 24
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7
The Giants just keep winning, while Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady can’t stop losing. Here are our winners and losers from Week 7.
October 24
Green Bay Is Done, the Brady Zone, Philly’s Big Month, and ’72 Dolphins Fatigue
Plus, guessing Week 8 lines with Cousin Sal and another edition of Parent Corner
October 20
Week 7 NFL Picks Against the Spread
This week, we’re taking the points against the Cowboys and Dolphins as their starting QBs are expected to return from injury, and we like the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIV rematch. Here are our picks against the spread for every Week 7 game.