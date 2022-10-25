Everything You Need to Know About Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season

Tom Brady’s Bucs and Aaron Rodgers’s Packers fell to 3-4 after dropping games to underdogs in Week 7 while Christian McCaffrey’s debut with the 49ers ended in a rout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

The old guard’s struggles continued in Week 7 as Tom Brady’s Bucs and Aaron Rodgers’s Packers fell to 3-4 after dropping games to underdogs. Christian McCaffrey’s debut with the 49ers ended in a rout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And to wrap things up, Matt Eberflus outcoached Bill Belichick, guiding the Bears to a victory in rainy New England on Monday Night Football. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of NFL Week 7 below: