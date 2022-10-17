Everything You Need to Know About Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 6 started with a snoozefest in Chicago, but things picked up Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs, and Josh Allen led the Bills to a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Week 6 started with a Commanders-Bears snoozefest in Chicago. But things picked up on Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, and the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. Also, Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes, leading the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City—and the Eagles still can’t lose, beating the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season. Before the Monday Night Football clash between the Broncos and the Chargers wraps up the latest round of games, check out The Ringer’s NFL coverage to read up on the most talked-about story lines from Week 6: