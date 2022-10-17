Everything You Need to Know About Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 6 started with a Commanders-Bears snoozefest in Chicago. But things picked up on Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, and the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. Also, Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes, leading the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City—and the Eagles still can’t lose, beating the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season. Before the Monday Night Football clash between the Broncos and the Chargers wraps up the latest round of games, check out The Ringer’s NFL coverage to read up on the most talked-about story lines from Week 6:
Oct 13, 2022, 6:10am EDT
-
October 17
Week 6 Recap: Bills Outlast the Chiefs, Eagles Remain Undefeated, Packers and Bucs Struggle
Nora and Steven also discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, and the NFC West
-
October 17
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and Sheil gives an NLCS preview for the Phillies and Padres
-
October 17
Week 6 Winners, Losers, and Kyle Pitts Scores a TD
Plus, talking the Zero RB boom and inducting another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book
-
October 17
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 6
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes delivered while Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady flopped, and New York is the new center of the football world. Here are our winners and losers from Week 6.
-
October 17
Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal
Plus, talking NFL "panic teams" and guessing the lines for Week 7
-
October 16
Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders
Brian talks with James White about the Patriots’ win against the Browns, Bailey Zappe, and more
-
October 14
The Game Plans That Will Decide Bills-Chiefs
The game of the year is here. Kansas City and Buffalo have electric quarterbacks, incredible offenses, and capable defenses. Who has the upper hand in a game that could go a long way in determining who wins the AFC?
-
October 13
Week 6 NFL Picks Against the Spread
In the two massive games on the Week 6 slate that could be conference championship previews, we’ll take the Chiefs and Cowboys and the points. Here are all of our NFL picks against the spread.