Everything You Need to Know About Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season

The honeymoon in Denver is over: Week 5 has shown that Russell Wilson’s marriage with the Broncos is turning sour quickly. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill proved he is still the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss Army knife, and the Los Angeles Rams’ lack of talent is becoming more and more glaring as the 2022 season goes on. Need to catch up with the latest story lines in football before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football? The Ringer has you covered—follow along with our coverage below:
Oct 6, 2022, 9:06am EDT
October 10
Week 5 Winners, Losers, and Awards
The guys discuss Josh Allen and the Bills’ dominance, spend too much time talking about Taysom Hill and the quagmire of fantasy football, and complain about the Bengals and Rams offenses
October 10
Lamar Jackson’s Margin of Error Wins, Kenny Pickett’s Passing Map Loses, and Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year
Nora, Steven, and Ben discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making
October 10
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 5
Justin Tucker is the kicking GOAT, the NFL finally delivered London a thriller, Taysom Hill exploded for the Saints, the Lions suffered a massive meltdown, and more Week 5 NFL winners and losers
October 10
NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House
Plus, another edition of Parent Corner
October 9
Title: Eagles-Cardinals Postgame Reaction: The Eagles Are Still Undefeated!
Sheil and Ben break down the win and preview next week’s Eagles-Cowboys game
October 9
Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?
Plus, Doug Kyed on the Pats’ dominant defense and running game
October 7
Recovering From ‘TNF’ and Finding Winners for Sunday
Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game before moving onto the rest of the Week 5 slate
October 7
The Broncos’ Russell Wilson Adventure Is Going Nowhere
Denver was promised an exciting ride with a new franchise quarterback. Instead, the Broncos have one of the worst offenses in the NFL and a seemingly grim future.
October 6
Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ
Plus, Ben explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season