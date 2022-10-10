Everything You Need to Know About Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season

The honeymoon in Denver is over: Week 5 has shown that Russell Wilson’s marriage with the Broncos is turning sour quickly. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill proved he is still the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss Army knife, and the Los Angeles Rams’ lack of talent is becoming more and more glaring as the 2022 season goes on. Need to catch up with the latest story lines in football before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football? The Ringer has you covered—follow along with our coverage below: