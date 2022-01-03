Everything You Need to Know About Week 17 of the 2021 NFL Season

Antonio Brown walked off the field mid-game, Tom Brady and unlikely savior Cyril Grayson led the Bucs to a comeback win over the Jets, and Ja’Marr Chase continued his impressive rookie campaign as the Bengals clinched their first NFC North title since 2015. Plus, the Giants set football back a few decades. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the full Week 17 slate below:
6 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 2, 2022, 11:42pm EST
Jan 2, 2022, 11:42pm EST
-
January 3
The Rooting Guide for Every Potential NFL Playoff Team Entering Week 18
At this point in the calendar, most teams know whether they’ll be playing in the postseason or not. But there’s still a lot at stake in the final week of the regular season—so here’s how each possible playoff team should want things to shake out.
-
January 3
Championship Week Awards
The guys give out new awards like the Championship Killers Award, the Shiva Destroyer of Worlds Award, the "Who Are These People?!" Award, and the "Do Your Own Research" Award
-
January 3
Week 17 Recap: The Bucs Are Done With Antonio Brown, the Bengals Clinch the AFC North, and the Cardinals Get Back on Track
Kevin, Nora, and Steven also discuss their favorite potential playoff matchups
-
January 3
AB Walks Off, 2021 Losers, and Week 18’s Playoff Puzzle With Cousin Sal
Plus, Bill and Cousin Sal have Parent Corner
-
January 2
Jets Get Brady’d but Look Competent and Joe Judge Sounds Delusional
Plus, how to bet the CFB playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia with Harry Gagnon
-
January 2
Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case
Plus, reacting to Robert Quinn breaking the Bears’ single-season sacks record