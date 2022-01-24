Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Divisional Round

Joe Burrow kept the Bengals rolling, one of Tom Brady’s trademark comebacks fell just short, and the 49ers came into Lambeau Field and dumped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from the playoffs. Plus, the electrifying matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put a cap on one of the best NFL playoff weekends of all time. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of all the divisional-round games below:
Jan 22, 2022, 9:19am EST
January 24
The Bills and Chiefs Just Showed That With QBs, “Good Enough” Is No Longer Good Enough
When Kansas City and Buffalo drafted Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, they were betting big on physical talent under center. Now, that’s the primary way to win in the NFL—and Sunday night’s electrifying showcase proved it.
January 24
Sunday Divisional-Round Recap
Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss Sunday’s wild Chiefs-Bills and Rams-Bucs games
January 24
Divisional Round Awards
Danny, Danny, and Craig recap the wild NFL weekend and discuss the much-maligned overtime rule
January 24
A God-Awful Weekend of Basketball, Bulls Trade Needs With Zach Kram, and NFL Divisional-Round Recap
Plus, addressing Grayson Allen’s hard foul and Alex Caruso’s injury timeline
January 24
The Winners and Losers of Divisional-Round Weekend
The Chiefs beat the Bills in an instant classic, but the NFL’s overtime rules need to change. Plus, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are out of the postseason.
January 24
The Best NFL Playoff Weekend Ever With Cousin Sal
Plus, Tom Brady retirement watch and pondering Aaron Rodgers’s next move
January 24
The Best Divisional Weekend Ever, Calls, and Pat Leonard on the Giants’ Future
JJ and Pat discuss the Giants’ GM hire, HC candidates, and the future of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones
January 24
The NFL’s Present and Future Were on Display in the Chiefs-Bills Playoff Classic
Josh Allen was unstoppable, but Patrick Mahomes had the ball last. Kansas City and Buffalo’s overtime thriller was the final game in an epic divisional-round weekend.
January 23
A Vintage Tom Brady–Led Comeback Fell Just Short. What’s Next?
Brady had enough magic for another unbelievable playoff win … until he didn’t
January 23
Saturday Division-Round Recap
Kevin, Nora, and Steven break down Bengals-Titans and 49ers-Packers
January 23
More Packers Playoff Sadness Puts Aaron Rodgers’s Uncertain Future Into Focus
Green Bay and its MVP quarterback have uncomfortable questions to answer after another disappointing postseason exit
January 22
The NFL Food-City Playoffs: Delicious Divisional Round - NFC Edition
Joe, Craig, and Mallory Rubin pit San Francisco’s bread bowl with clam chowder against the classic Philly cheesesteak, and the L.A. taco faces off with Green Bay brats and cheese curds