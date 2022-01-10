Everything You Need to Know About Week 18 of the 2021 NFL Season

The Colts saw their playoff berth slide through their fingers with a shocking loss to the Jaguars. Plus, Chris Boswell’s overtime field goal pushed the Steelers into the postseason and the Raiders and Chargers played the greatest almost-tie game ever. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the full Week 18 slate below:
Jan 6, 2022, 9:46am EST
January 10
Week 18 Recap: Raiders Win an OT Thriller, Jags Shock Colts, and Niners Come Back to Beat Rams
Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also discuss the Steelers’ improbable path to clinching a playoff berth and Miami sweeping the season series with the Patriots
January 10
Cooper Kupp Is This Season’s NFL Catch King
The Rams receiver is a master technician who is always willing to show the work he puts into his craft
January 10
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 18
The Chargers and Raiders refused to deliver the tie everyone wanted. And there was plenty of other compelling action in the NFL’s first Week 18.
January 10
The Greatest Almost-Tie, Comeback Niners, Choking Colts, Sloppy Pats, and Round 1 Lines With Cousin Sal
Plus, pondering Russell Wilson’s next move
January 10
Mike Francesa Talks the State of NY Sports, Gambling, and Free Agency
Plus, discussing the state of the Knicks and the best college basketball team in the metropolitan area
January 10
Bears Ownership Complicates a Simple Game, Bulls’ Win Streak Ends in Dallas
Jason discusses the rumored Ryan Pace promotion, Matt Nagy’s curtain call, and why Bears fans shouldn’t expect anything different in 2022
January 10
The Tie Game That Wasn’t Meant to Be
The fourth quarter and overtime of the Chargers-Raiders playoff play-in game was pure chaos. An improbable scenario suddenly seemed plausible. Should both teams have just taken a knee?
January 6
Joe Burrow Is Elite. Plus: Is There a Way to Fix the College Football Playoff?
Kevin and Van also react to LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly and discuss his fit in Baton Rouge