Everything You Need to Know About Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season

The Lions finally—finally!—put a one in the win column. The Gardner Minshew show made a stop in Philadelphia. And John Harbaugh’s gambles didn’t pay off for the Ravens. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 13 below.
Dec 5, 2021, 7:37pm EST
December 7
The Patriots’ Three-Pass Attempt Game Was Classic Bill Belichick
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Belichick’s two decades in New England, it’s that there is no limit to the creativity he’ll use to win
December 6
CFB Ranking Bias, Herbert vs. Burrow, the State of The U, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bengals’ loss to the Chargers and the College Football Playoff selection, then is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss NFL Week 13
December 6
Underdogs Dominated November, but Week 13 Went to the Favorites
Plus, Warren and Chris check in on the updated Super Bowl odds and preview Monday’s massive matchup between the Patriots and Bills
December 6
What Should Be the Biggest Priority for Each Middle-of-the-Pack NFL Team?
It’s that time of the season when average teams have to decide whether to make a push for the playoffs or start to regroup for next year. So where will these teams’ focuses lie over the last five weeks?
December 6
Week 13 Awards
The guys give out brand-new awards like The Apollo Creed Award for the Guy Who Refuses to Throw in the Damn Towel, The Mitchell Trubisky "Don’t Watch Him Play" Award, and The FAABulous Award
December 6
Week 13 Recap: Ravens Fall Short Against the Steelers, Herbert Beats Burrow, and Chiefs Dominate the Broncos
Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also talk about the Jaguars-Rams game and the state of the Carolina Panthers
December 6
Being a Bears Fan Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Without the Sex, Honoring Minnie Miñoso, and an Ode to Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas
Jason also explains why it may not be a stretch to mention this Bulls team and the NBA Finals in the same breath
December 6
Brazen Ravens, Evil Vikings, Minshew Mania, and NBA Trades After Dark With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Plus, guessing Week 14 NFL lines and another edition of Parent Corner
December 6
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13
The Lions are finally winners. Plus, Gardner Minshew has a day with the Eagles and John Harbaugh’s gambles fail to pay off.
December 5
Another Wasted Giants Season, Zach Wilson’s Progress, and Nets Concerns With Evan Roberts
Plus, JJ previews the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Patriots and the Bills
December 5
Minshew Mania Arrives in Philadelphia—at Least for One Game
Gardner Minshew delivered a strong performance in the Eagles’ win over the Jets. But despite all the excitement, there’s no quarterback controversy in Philly.