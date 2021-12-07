 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything You Need to Know About Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season

Minshew Mania has come to Philadelphia, the Lions got a win, and more

Ringer Staff

The Lions finally—finally!—put a one in the win column. The Gardner Minshew show made a stop in Philadelphia. And John Harbaugh’s gambles didn’t pay off for the Ravens. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 13 below.

