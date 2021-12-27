 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything You Need to Know About Week 16 of the 2021 NFL Season

The Bills are picking up steam, Joe Burrow put on a show, Dallas put a smackdown on the Football Team, and much more

Contributors: Ringer Staff

The Bills got revenge on the Patriots, the Cowboys dismantled the Football Team on Sunday Night Football, and Joe Burrow put on a show against an undermanned Ravens team. Plus, Santa brought fans not one but two Big Man touchdowns! Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the full Week 16 slate below:

