Everything You Need to Know About Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Season

The tides are turning in the NFL, as the Patriots finally lost while the Lions won again, this time upsetting the Cardinals. Tom Brady also got shut out for the first time in 15 years, by the Saints. But the Giants are still hopeless. Check out The Ringer’s coverage below:
Dec 19, 2021, 10:57pm EST
December 20
The Bulls Are Back, Bears-Vikings ‘MNF’ Preview, Appreciating LeBron’s Greatness
Jason also highlights why sports mean so much, especially when they’re abruptly taken away
December 20
Week 15 Recap: Saints Shut Out the Bucs, Packers Win a Close One, and Lions Upset the Cardinals
Plus, Kevin, Nora, and Ben discuss Green Bay barely beating the injury-riddled Ravens
December 20
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15
The Lions beat one of the best teams in football … and now their shot at the no. 1 pick is in jeopardy. The Bucs got shut out … and now their shot at the no. 1 seed is in jeopardy.
December 20
Week 15 Awards
The Dannys give their awards from the weekend slate before inducting two players into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book
December 20
Fantasy Playoff Chaos, Taylor’s MVP Run + Fake NBA Trades With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Plus, reacting to the NBA’s COVID outbreaks and guessing the lines for NFL Week 16
December 19
Hopeless Giants, Jets Can’t Finish Again, Plus Dan Graca
John also discusses the Mets catching up to the Yankees and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker