Everything You Need to Know About Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Season

Tom Brady’s streak is over, so is the Patriots’ unbeaten run, and more

Contributors: Ringer Staff

The tides are turning in the NFL, as the Patriots finally lost while the Lions won again, this time upsetting the Cardinals. Tom Brady also got shut out for the first time in 15 years, by the Saints. But the Giants are still hopeless. Check out The Ringer’s coverage below:

6 Total Updates Since
Dec 19, 2021, 10:57pm EST