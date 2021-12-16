Everything You Need to Know About How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back

With young quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert establishing themselves alongside older stars like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, defending NFL offenses has become more difficult than ever. In a three-part video series, The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how defensive coordinators have adjusted to prolific offenses that have changed how football is played. Check out his video series below:
Dec 14, 2021, 12:09pm EST
-
December 16
Simulated Pressures Bend the Rules: How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back, Part 3
In the final episode of his three-part series, Ben Solak breaks down how simulated pressure creates opportunities for defensive coordinators
-
December 15
The Secret to Stopping Elite QBs: How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back, Part 2
Ben Solak explains the shift in defensive approach around the league when it comes to stopping, or at least slowing down, elite quarterbacks
-
December 14
The Brandon Staley Shift: How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back, Part 1
Ben Solak breaks down how the Chargers coach’s influence has permeated the league