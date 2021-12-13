Everything You Need to Know About Week 14 of the 2021 NFL Season

Tom Brady and the Bucs took down the Bills in overtime, and the 49ers picked up an important road win. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ injury woes got even worse, and the Chiefs blew out the Raiders again, which raises the question: Is Kansas City back? Keep up with all of The Ringer’s Week 14 coverage below:
December 13
Bears-Packers Recap, Matt Nagy Needs to Go Today, Plus Your Phone Calls
Jason’s phone calls include questions about Sean Desai, picking a new team to root for, and the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak
December 13
Week 14 Recap: Bucs Beat the Bills in OT, Niners Pick Up an Important Road Win, and the Chiefs Rout the Raiders Again
Plus, Benjamin Solak talks about the Ravens’ injury woes continuing with Lamar Jackson, who exited early in a loss to the Browns
December 13
Week 14 and the End of the Fantasy Regular Season Awards
Plus, the guys induct their final player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book
December 13
The Sleeper 49ers, Rodgers Myths, Plus a Big ‘Succession’ Finale With Cousin Sal and Ryen Russillo
Bill and Cousin Sal react to a busy NFL Sunday before being joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Season 3 finale of ‘Succession’
December 13
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14
Justin Herbert had a throw for the ages. The Raiders weren’t quite as impressive.
December 13
The Weekly Tradition of Bad NY Football and the Knicks Continue to Slump
Plus, Jared Smith joins the show to talk Bad Beats, ‘Monday Night Football,’ and Super Bowl favorites