Everything You Need to Know About Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season

Thanksgiving weekend in the NFL is in the books. The Rams lost their third in a row and the Niners won their third straight. Meanwhile, the Ravens and Bengals recorded big wins, and two young quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, are trending in opposite directions. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s coverage here:
Nov 26, 2021, 10:58am EST
November 29
Week 12 Fantasy Football Awards
The guys also induct the next player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book and recap our day of prop bets
November 29
A Beautiful Bears-less Weekend, the Bulls Have Some Issues, Fans Gone Wild, and RIP Virgil Abloh
Plus, Jason tries to make sense of that awful Thanksgiving game in Detroit, and how the Bears’ organizational incompetence has made Matt Nagy a sympathetic figure
November 29
Week 12 Recap: Rams Lose Again, Bengals Smash Steelers, and Herbert Struggles
Kevin, Nora, and Ben also talk about the Niners winning their third straight and the Ravens winning a sloppy game against the Browns
November 29
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 12
The Steelers’ no-show, Cordarrelle Patterson’s evolution, the Waddle, and the rest of the highlights and lowlights from Sunday’s NFL action
November 29
A Bizarre NFL MVP Race and NBA Trade Ideas With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Including Bill’s and Sal’s Guess the Lines picks for Week 13
November 26
The Winners and Losers of Thanksgiving Day Football
The refs spent the holiday making questionable decisions—and so did Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Plus: Does anyone know how NFL coin tosses work?