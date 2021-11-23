Everything You Need to Know About Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Season

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts dominated the Bills, Austin Ekeler and the Chargers outlasted the Steelers, and the Texans beat the Titans. In other words, Week 11 was full of surprises (except when it comes to the Buccaneers and Chiefs, who both won again). Keep up with all of The Ringer’s coverage below.
Nov 21, 2021, 7:36pm EST
-
November 23
The Giants Are Nothing but Pain
John and Danny Heifetz get into why this coaching staff and front office have done little to nothing right over the years, discuss Daniel Jones’s future, and react to a bunch of calls
-
November 22
Must-Add Players for Week 12
Plus, Danny, Danny, and Craig recap injuries from Week 11
-
November 22
Packers Are Fine, but Are Bills in Trouble? Plus, Lakers’ Struggles and CFB Openings in Florida and Elsewhere.
Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions
-
November 22
How Did the Bills Go From the Top of the AFC to the Fringe of the Playoff Picture?
The Bills came into this season with big expectations, and they mostly lived up to those over the early part of the year. But after falling to the Colts on Sunday—the team’s third loss in five games—it’s time to ask how they got here, and how far they can go.
-
November 22
The Chargers Beat the Chargers Curse—At Least for One Night
Los Angeles let the Steelers hang 27 on it in the fourth quarter, with everything pointing to yet another Chargers mishap. Then, the team rallied.
-
November 22
Week 11 Recap: Chiefs Win Fourth in a Row, Texans Upset Titans, and Ravens Win Without Lamar
Kevin, Nora, and Ben discuss the Kansas City win streak, the Colts’ blowout win, and more from the latest slate
-
November 22
Week 11 Awards
Danny, Danny, and Craig pick their fantasy winners of the week before recapping their daily prop bets
-
November 22
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 11
Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler delivered performances for the ages. Lions backup QB Tim Boyle … not so much.
-
November 22
Few Positives in the Jets’ Loss, Disjointed Knicks, and a Giants-Bucs ‘MNF’ Preview
Plus, discussing NFL MVP futures odds and projecting the college football playoff
-
November 22
Jonathan Taylor Day, Minnesota Un-chokes, KC’s Back, and More Week 11 Weirdness With Cousin Sal
Plus, guessing the lines for Week 12 and another edition of Parent Corner
-
November 22
Will the Bears Ever Change? Plus: Stories of Calling in Sick, and the Bulls Put the Kids to Bed.
Jason recaps Chicago’s rough game against Baltimore
-
November 21
Jonathan Taylor Is Your New Fantasy Football God
With five touchdowns on Sunday, the Colts star running back has become even more than a league winner