Everything You Need to Know About Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season

After a bizarre Week 9 slate that featured plenty of strange results, Week 10 saw plenty of surprises as well. Cam Netwon made his triumphant return to the Panthers’ roster, the Patriots dismantled the Browns, and the Washington Football Team got a huge win against the Buccaneers. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s Week 10 coverage below.
Nov 10, 2021, 6:20am EST
November 15
Week 10 Recap: Patriots Dominate Browns, Washington Upsets Tampa Bay, and Cam Newton Returns
The crew also discusses the Chargers losing to the Vikings at home
November 15
Week 10 Awards
The guys also induct the next player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book and recap their day of prop bets
November 15
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 10
Cam Newton is back to being his old self—but Russell Wilson isn’t. Plus, Mac Jones has cemented himself as the best rookie QB, and Taylor Heinicke put together a long drive to beat the Buccaneers.
November 15
Here Come the Pats! Plus: The “What’s Wrong?” Game, Taylor vs. Jake, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal
Bill and Cousin Sal discuss New England’s victory over the Browns
November 15
The End of the Mike White Fairy Tale and the Knicks’ Lineup Issues
Plus, Bob Wischusen and Mike Carver join to talk Jets
November 10
The Kyle Shanahan Conundrum
The 49ers hired Shanahan to bring his offense to San Francisco. That worked. They also gave him tons of influence over the roster. That hasn’t worked at all.