Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVI

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals complete their storybook run with a Super Bowl title? Or will Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. prove the Rams’ all-in philosophy right with a win in Sunday’s title game? From the X’s and O’s on the field to the team-building decisions behind the scenes, The Ringer has the big game between the Los Angeles and Cincinnati covered from all angles.
Feb 7, 2022, 6:30am EST
February 11
It’s Time to Recognize Trey Hendrickson As an Elite Pass Rusher
The Bengals defensive end has come into his own during the team’s playoff run. But his rise as a star defensive talent began years ago.
February 11
Evan McPherson Went From Baffling Draft Pick to NFL Playoff Legend
The Bengals’ decision to select a kicker in the fifth round of the 2021 draft went against both popular opinion and decades of football logic. It could go down as one of the keys to a Super Bowl run for the ages.
February 11
Super Bowl LVI Preview
Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven discuss, dissect, and share their picks for Super Bowl LVI
February 11
Harden for Simmons Shows Daryl Morey Was Right
Plus, more trade deadline talk with Chris Mannix and Super Bowl Stories With Damien Woody
February 11
Stand and Deliver: How Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford Survive—and Thrive—Under Pressure
These QBs have been among the best in the league in plenty of categories this season, but especially how they perform under duress—something that will undoubtedly come in handy in this Super Bowl
February 11
It’s Time to Fix the Super Bowl Trophy Presentation
Either the Rams or Bengals will become NFL champions on Sunday. In the players’ peak moment of sporting triumph, the Lombardi Trophy will be handed to their team owner. Here’s how that became a tradition—and why it so urgently needs to change.
February 11
The Southeast Ohio Community That Molded Joe Burrow
The Bengals star quarterback has won a national championship and a Heisman trophy and has his eyes set on the Super Bowl. The people who knew him growing up know how it happened: "Nobody instills confidence in somebody—in a whole entire team—like Joe does."
February 11
Von Miller Is More Than Just Happy to Be Here
The Rams defensive end left his heart in Denver, but his head is focused on helping his new team win a Super Bowl
February 10
Knicks Silent at Trade Deadline, Football Fridays, and Super Bowl LVI Preview
Plus: Mike Golic, Braxton Berrios, and Emmanuel Sanders
February 10
Six Keys to the Super Bowl
Nora and Mal pick out keys that will determine who wins the Super Bowl
February 10
The Golden Age of Al Michaels
Michaels’s play-by-play has been the soundtrack of prime-time NFL for decades. The Super Bowl is likely his swan song as the voice of the sport’s biggest event.
February 10
The Game Plans That Could Decide the Super Bowl
The Bengals and Rams both have stellar quarterbacks, coaches who’ve worked with each other, and stout defenses. So the teams’ game plans will be crucial—and here’s how they might look.
February 10
Power-Ranking the Worst Super Bowl Bets
The guys power-rank the worst bets that have grabbed their attention for the Super Bowl and make their case, followed by reading some listener emails
February 10
The Rams’ Other Guys Are the Key to the Team’s Super Bowl Run
No one makes fewer draft picks than L.A.—but no one gets more success out of their homegrown talent, either. While the stars get the spotlight, the rest of the roster is just as important for the team’s success.
February 9
Things Learned at Radio Row. Plus Robert Woods, Jerod Mayo, and Carson Palmer.
Kevin, Nora, and Ben share some early Super Bowl assessments
February 9
Super Bowl LVI Ultimate Prop Bet Breakdown
Warren and Ben make picks for most pass attempts and longest touchdown
February 8
Super Bowl Expectations, Quarterbacks Under Pressure, and Lovie Smith
The guys share their early thoughts on Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Bengals
February 8
Two Big NBA Deals Plus a Super Bowl Mega-Gambling Preview With Cousin Sal and Peter Schrager
Bill reacts to the latest NBA trade deadline moves and rumors before making Rams-Bengals prop bets
February 8
The Bengals Rebuild Will Be the Envy of the NFL. How Replicable Is It?
A cautionary note for a woebegone franchise that thinks it can have a two-year rise akin to Cincinnati’s
February 8
How Raheem Morris Has Kept the Rams Defense on Track
Los Angeles is on its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. But despite that constant turnover—and some key injuries in 2021—the Rams have maintained their elite performance.
February 7
Super Bowl Picks With Kevin Clark, the Nets and Sixers Arguments for a Harden-Simmons Trade, Plus Stories From Vegas
Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to make Super Bowl picks, tell stories from Radio Row, discuss QBs to watch in the offseason, and more
February 7
How the Jalen Ramsey–Ja’Marr Chase Battle Could Shape the Outcome of the Super Bowl
The Rams corner thrives on physical matchups, and he’ll certainly get that going up against the rookie Bengals receiver. But how successful Ramsey is at limiting Chase could affect L.A.’s defensive plan—and so much more.