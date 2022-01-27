Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Conference Championships

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, while Sean McVay needs to break the Kyle Shanahan curse if the Rams want to play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at home

The NFL playoffs have already delivered countless moments of ecstasy—but the best might be yet to come. The gallant Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will stand in the way of Joe Burrow and the young Cincinnati Bengals, who hope to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades. Sean McVay will attempt to finally beat Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, which would earn the Los Angeles Rams the privilege of playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy in their home arena. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the conference championship games below: