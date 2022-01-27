Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Conference Championships

The NFL playoffs have already delivered countless moments of ecstasy—but the best might be yet to come. The gallant Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will stand in the way of Joe Burrow and the young Cincinnati Bengals, who hope to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades. Sean McVay will attempt to finally beat Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, which would earn the Los Angeles Rams the privilege of playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy in their home arena. Check out The Ringer’s coverage of the conference championship games below:
Jan 25, 2022, 6:02pm EST
January 27
How the 49ers Defense Went From Weak Link to One of the Scariest Units in the NFL
Two months ago, San Francisco’s defense was struggling to find its footing. Now, it’s the strength of a team that’s one win away from a Super Bowl berth. How did DeMeco Ryans turn things around? And just how big of a role has Fred Warner played in that?
January 27
The 49ers Bet Their Future on Trey Lance. Where Will He Be in the Biggest Game of Their Season?
Is San Francisco winning because of Jimmy G or in spite of him? Sunday’s NFC championship game could be a referendum on one of the splashiest moves of the offseason—and what the Niners did next.
January 27
The Worst Bets for Championship Weekend
The guys talk 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs
January 27
The Conference Championship Games Will Be Won and Lost in the Trenches
The NFL playoffs have been defined by superstar quarterbacks. That’s why a defensive line that can disrupt opposing passers is so important.
January 26
What Are the Most Important Things About the Conference Championship Games?
Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor, and Ben Baby to preview this weekend’s NFL conference championships
January 26
Championship Weekend Preview
Warren and Ben also react to the incredible games from this past weekend
January 26
Is Gronk Returning in 2022? Plus, an NFC Title Game Preview
The Tampa Bay tight end joins Kevin to discuss his offseason plans and the upcoming Rams-49ers game
January 26
Sean McVay Interviews Kyle Shanahan
Revisiting last summer’s conversation betweens the Los Angeles and San Francisco coaches
January 26
The Intertwined Evolutions of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay
The two coaches have been linked since their days in Washington and have employed similar offenses across their careers. But recently, their philosophies have diverged—and the NFC championship game won’t be decided by their similarities, but their differences.
January 25
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Entrance Survey
The matchups and players to watch in this weekend’s games. Plus, thoughts on the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.