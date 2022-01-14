Everything You Need to Know About the NFL’s 2021-22 Wild-Card Weekend

Can Matthew Stafford get out of his slump? How long will Jimmy Garoppolo be the starter in San Francisco? And is there a true dominant defense in this postseason field? The NFL’s Super Wild-Card Weekend promises to answer these questions and more. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s coverage below:
Jan 10, 2022, 1:47pm EST
January 14
Bulls Fans Ride the Wave, Wild-Card-Weekend Preview With Steven Ruiz, and the Most Important Trait in the Next Bears Head Coach
Steven also explains why he thinks Justin Herbert was the best QB in the NFL this year and his thoughts on Justin Fields
January 14
Previewing Wild-Card Weekend in the NFL
Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven also discuss the Houston Texans’ firing of head coach David Culley and what it signals for the future of the team
January 14
The Six Biggest Questions Heading Into the NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend
Can Matthew Stafford get out of his slump? How long will Jimmy Garoppolo be the starter in San Francisco? And is there a true dominant defense in this postseason field?
January 13
Jimmy G’s Last Stand, Stafford’s Swoon, and Round 1 Million-Dollar Picks With Ben Solak and Peter Schrager
Bill is joined by Ben Solak to discuss the biggest storylines from Round 1 of the NFL playoffs
January 13
Beware the Bespoke Bill Belichick Game Plan
The Bills and Patriots will meet for the third time Saturday. Buffalo has a better team and a better quarterback and will be playing at home. But Belichick always has a plan.
January 12
The NFL Wild-Card-Round Entrance Survey
The players to watch, coaches with the most to prove, and possible upsets in this weekend’s playoff games
January 10
The Key to Every NFL Wild-Card Matchup
Can the Bengals protect Joe Burrow against the Raiders’ pressure? Will Bill Belichick be able to outgame Buffalo in the teams’ rubber match? And how will Matthew Stafford fare against J.J. Watt and Co.? Here are the keys that will decide each wild-card game.