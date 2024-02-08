Comparing Chet’s and Wemby’s Freaky Rookie Seasons

When two players set out on their NBA journeys at the same time, their narratives have a way of remaining entwined well after their rookie seasons have passed. Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder are no ordinary rookies, both because of their phenomenal physical measurements and because of their immense feel for the game and talent to play it. They’re squarely at the top of their class, jockeying for supremacy. In this video, The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann takes a look at how their situations compare and what the future might hold for these generational players.

