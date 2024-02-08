 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Comparing Chet’s and Wemby’s Freaky Rookie Seasons

J. Kyle Mann dives into the seasons of these two extraordinary rookies to see what their futures might hold

By J. Kyle Mann

When two players set out on their NBA journeys at the same time, their narratives have a way of remaining entwined well after their rookie seasons have passed. Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder are no ordinary rookies, both because of their phenomenal physical measurements and because of their immense feel for the game and talent to play it. They’re squarely at the top of their class, jockeying for supremacy. In this video, The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann takes a look at how their situations compare and what the future might hold for these generational players.

Subscribe to The Ringer on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice
Play

Super Bowl LVIII Picks

The East Coast Bias boys are here ahead of the 49ers-Chiefs matchup to look at the lines and give their best props

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 3 more

The Super Bowl LVIII MVP Draft

Nora and Steven discuss their Super Bowl MVP favorites via the draft format

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

‘Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum’ With Antonia Hylton

By Helena Hunt

Dumplings Vs. Noodles, the Official Lunar Zodiac Ranking, and PFFW: Super Bowl Edition

Dave also gives his opinion on which Super Bowl halftime show was the most memorable

By Dave Chang

The Best Movie Directed By Mel Brooks

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate Brooks’s best movie: ‘Spaceballs,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ or ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Patrick Mahomes Is Whatever You Want Him to Be

In his seven years in the league, he’s been all things to football. But in many ways, he’s still a Rorschach test: You can see what you want to in him.

By Lex Pryor