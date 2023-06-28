Everything You Need to Know About 2023 NBA Free Agency

Just over a week after the NBA draft, 2023 free agency is upon us. Stay zeroed in on The Ringer for moves involving James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and so many more. See below for coverage from the mothership; right this way for ongoing analysis at The Offer Sheet, part of our NBA, Ranked project.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 27, 2023, 6:30am EDT
Jun 27, 2023, 6:30am EDT
-
June 28
The Most Interesting Teams, Trade Targets, and Free Agents of the 2023 Offseason
Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss where players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Brook Lopez, and Fred VanVleet could end up this summer
-
June 28
This Is the Summer of the Flawed Free Agent Point Guard
From James Harden and Kyrie Irving to Fred VanVleet, Russell Westbrook, and D’Angelo Russell, each of the guards in this year’s free agent class comes with an awful lot of questions
-
June 27
Free Agency Primer With Michael Pina
Plus, reacting to the latest Bruins trade
-
June 27
The Most Intriguing NBA Players and Teams of Free Agency
Can the Miami Heat afford to just run it back? Where might Fred VanVleet end up? And what is Houston’s plan this summer? We run through nine of the biggest story lines ahead of what promises to be an exciting NBA free agency period.