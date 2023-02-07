Everything You Need to Know About LeBron’s Chase for the NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The King continues to get buckets; at 38, LeBron is having one of the highest-scoring seasons of his career, averaging 30 points per game and carrying the Lakers into play-in contention. The Ringer is covering everything you need to know about LeBron’s historic pursuit, from what he shares with Kareem to how his scoring has evolved during his career. Keep up with all of our coverage right here:
Jan 31, 2023, 8:18am EST
-
February 7
LeBron, Kareem, and the Secrets to Greatness
How did two of the game’s greatest scorers stay dominant for so long? We spoke with players and coaches who observed LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar up close and had a behind-the-scenes look at their similarities.
-
February 7
How to Bet on LeBron James Breaking the All-Time Scoring Record
Plus, the guys share their thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade
-
February 2
LeBron Is Running to the Scoring Crown at Full Speed
Even at 38, James isn’t hobbling his way past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career points record. Thanks to a few important tweaks to his approach, the future Points King is having one of his best scoring seasons ever.
-
January 31
What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?
James and Seerat reflect on LeBron James’s legacy as he chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record
-
January 31
We May Never See Another NBA Record Chase Like LeBron’s
LeBron is shredding the notion that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record would never be broken. But the NBA’s other major career records might really be untouchable.