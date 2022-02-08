Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Pacers and Kings pulled off a mini-blockbuster, and CJ McCollum finally left Portland, but rumors of a Ben Simmons–James Harden trade still dominate the discourse. The Ringer is ready to react to every deal, with think pieces and podcasts covering all the latest breaking NBA trade news ahead of—and after—Thursday’s deadline. Check out our coverage below.
Feb 4, 2022, 7:06pm EST
-
February 8
The Kings and Pacers Solved Their Roster Logjams, to Diametrically Opposed Results
Indiana broke up its crowded frontcourt to add universally beloved guard Tyrese Haliburton. Sacramento, meanwhile, somehow managed to muddle their lineup even more by dealing for Domantas Sabonis.
-
February 8
Two Big NBA Deals Plus a Super Bowl Mega-Gambling Preview With Cousin Sal and Peter Schrager
Bill reacts to the latest NBA trade deadline moves and rumors before making Rams-Bengals prop bets
-
February 8
The CJ McCollum Trade Has Boom-or-Bust Potential for the Pelicans
New Orleans anted up for the longtime Blazers guard, wagering that a splash of scoring and playmaking can make them a playoff team (especially if Zion comes back). But there’s no guarantee this won’t play out like it did last time the franchise tried to press fast-forward on its rebuild.
-
February 8
Which NBA GM Is the Biggest In-Season Wheeler and Dealer?
We ranked every team’s lead decision-maker by how active (or inactive) they are on the trade market heading into the deadline
-
February 7
Dissecting the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons Trade Rumors. Plus, Scuttlebutt From Around the League.
Plus, Jomi Adeniran joins Logan and Raja to express his excitement about Liz Cambage signing with the L.A. Sparks
-
February 7
The Cavaliers’ Storybook Season Takes an Interesting Turn
The arrival of Caris LeVert takes Cleveland from a feel-good team to one that East contenders should be afraid of. The former Pacer is just the spice the Cavs need for the stretch run.
-
February 4
The Clippers-Blazers Trade Is About the Larger Picture
Portland is beginning its rebuild in earnest while Los Angeles is retooling as it waits for its stars to come back. Friday’s five-player deal has immediate ramifications, but the long-term ripple effects are even more intriguing.