Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

From the blockbuster deals to the salary dumps, The Ringer’s a one-stop shop for trade deadline coverage

Contributors: Ringer Staff

The Pacers and Kings pulled off a mini-blockbuster, and CJ McCollum finally left Portland, but rumors of a Ben Simmons–James Harden trade still dominate the discourse. The Ringer is ready to react to every deal, with think pieces and podcasts covering all the latest breaking NBA trade news ahead of—and after—Thursday’s deadline. Check out our coverage below.

8 Total Updates Since
Feb 4, 2022, 7:06pm EST