Welcome to Emo Week on The Ringer

It’s time to break out your old eyeliner, boot up your old iPod Nano, and get ready to rage, because it’s Emo Week here at The Ringer. To honor emo’s cultural return to prominence and the 20th anniversary of the first MCR album, our staff unveils the best emo songs from every year since 1985, goes through the emo words you need to know, hosts debates like Fall Out Boy vs. My Chemical Romance, and much more. Tap in each day for new emo content!
Jul 25, 2022, 6:30am EDT
Jul 25, 2022, 6:30am EDT
-
July 25
The Dictionary of All Things Emo
There’s no consensus definition for "emo," but there are plenty of things related to the culture we can break down. From Rites of Spring to the Fifth Wave and all points in between, here’s a handy guide that will help you avoid being labeled a poser.
-
July 25
My Chemical Romance vs. Fall Out Boy
In honor of The Ringer’s Emo Week, Rob Harvilla and Charles Holmes debate which of the two bands is better
-
July 25
The Best Emo Songs of Every Year, 1985 to Now
We’re going from the genre’s roots through the Fifth Wave to break down the best and most popular tracks that have defined the evolution of a hard-to-pin-down genre