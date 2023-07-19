Everything You Need to Know About Barbenheimer

Did Christopher Nolan actually detonate nuclear explosives during the filming of Oppenheimer? Can Greta Gerwig coax “Kenergy” out of Ryan Gosling? Should you watch Barbie and then Oppenheimer, or Oppenheimer and then Barbie? And most importantly, what does the buzz around these movies tell us about the state of Hollywood? For the answers to these questions and more, check out The Ringer’s ongoing coverage of two of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.
May 10, 2022, 6:10am EDT
July 19
The Impossible Story of the Bomb
Ever since its detonation in 1945, people have been grappling with the enormity of the atomic bomb’s power. This is the complex tale Christopher Nolan is trying to tell with ‘Oppenheimer.’
July 19
The Complete Guide to Everything Barbenheimer
What are the backstories behind these diametrically opposed films? What are the stakes for each of them, and what are the best memes? And most importantly: Which should you watch first on opening weekend? Our exhaustive guide has got you covered.
July 18
Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros., and the Struggle for the Soul of Movies
The upcoming face-off between ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ points to a conflict between two radically opposed visions of movies. On the one side: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. On the other: Christopher Nolan.
July 14
Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Premiere Looks, and Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party | Tea Time
Plus, Kim Kardashian’s hummus snack
May 10, 2022
A Taxonomy of Actors Cast in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Everybody who’s anybody has been cast in the big-budget biopic, but if you look closely, the actors can be sorted into seven distinct tiers