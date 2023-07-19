 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything You Need to Know About Barbenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s dazzling comedy Barbie hit theaters on the same day. Follow along here for our coverage of the summer’s hottest double feature.

Contributors: Ringer Staff

Did Christopher Nolan actually detonate nuclear explosives during the filming of Oppenheimer? Can Greta Gerwig coax “Kenergy” out of Ryan Gosling? Should you watch Barbie and then Oppenheimer, or Oppenheimer and then Barbie? And most importantly, what does the buzz around these movies tell us about the state of Hollywood? For the answers to these questions and more, check out The Ringer’s ongoing coverage of two of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

