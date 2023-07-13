Everything You Need to Know About ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’

Tom Cruise returns as the indefatigable Ethan Hunt in the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Check below for the latest coverage of Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One and all of Cruise’s death-defying stunts.
Jul 11, 2023, 6:20am EDT
Jul 11, 2023, 6:20am EDT
July 12
‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Reactions
Plus, recapping ‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4
July 12
‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ Is Here, and It’s Spectacular
Sean and Amanda dive into one of their most anticipated movies in years, the return of Ethan Hunt and the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise
July 12
Can ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Save Hollywood?
By now, it’s clear that Tom Cruise’s mission—which he has eagerly chosen to accept—is to get people into theaters and make them witness the power of human-driven filmmaking
July 11
‘Mission: Impossible’ Is Only As Good As Its Masks and Disguises
Stunts get all the glory in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise—especially when they’re done by Tom Cruise. But the disguises in the movies play just as valuable a role.