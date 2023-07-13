Tom Cruise is back to save the world—and the movies. Follow along here for all our coverage of ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One.’

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’

Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’

Tom Cruise returns as the indefatigable Ethan Hunt in the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Check below for the latest coverage of Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One and all of Cruise’s death-defying stunts.