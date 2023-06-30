Everything You Need to Know About ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Harrison Ford, the 80-year-old hall of fame actor, is back for a fifth, and likely final, Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of the franchise in general and the most recent film below.
Jun 20, 2023, 1:03am EDT
June 30
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and the Indy Movie Rankings
Sean and Amanda are joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss whether the latest ‘Indiana Jones’ flick gave Harrison Ford a proper send-off
June 30
‘Dial of Destiny’ Is a Reckoning With the Legacy of Indiana Jones
Through the use of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Helena Shaw, ‘Dial of Destiny’ examines the evolution of the franchise’s hero, whose past contains both triumphs and flaws
June 28
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is Big, Silly, Stupid, and Awe-Inspiring
Not everything works in James Mangold’s newest addition to the Indy franchise, but you have to appreciate its relentless nature
June 27
The Harrison Ford Hall of Fame
With ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ coming out soon, Sean, Amanda, and Chris make their selections for the 10 best Harrison Ford films
June 20
‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey
The guys rewatch the third installment of the Indiana Jones franchise